Man charged in crash that killed pregnant woman, her near-term baby, Tulsa police say

A Tulsa man faces manslaughter and DUI charges in connection with a crash that killed a pregnant woman and her near-term baby on Jan. 15.

According to Tulsa police, Steven Ray Johnson was speeding when he ran a red light and struck a pickup on 21st Street at Skelly Drive near Interstate 44 in east Tulsa.

Michelle Rubalcava was identified Tuesday as the driver of the pickup; she was reportedly a week away from her due date at the time of the crash. Rubalcava, 28, was ejected from the pickup in the collision and hospitalized in critical condition. Neither she nor her baby survived emergency surgery, police said in a Facebook post.

Both occupants of the other car also were hospitalized; Johnson, 46, recovered after surgery for a broken femur, police said Tuesday.

Investigators assigned fault for the crash to Johnson, and he was arrested Monday after a warrant was issued April 7 in Tulsa County District Court. He faces charges including first-degree manslaughter, one count for each victim, and driving under the influence of drugs. He remains held at Tulsa County jail on $150,000 bond after charges were filed April 5.

"Our hearts go out to the family affected by this tragic accident," Tulsa police said Tuesday.