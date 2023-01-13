Man charged in connection with death threat toward Tulsa federal judge

Charges and an arrest warrant were issued Friday for a Tulsa man who is alleged to have threatened to kill a federal judge.

A criminal complaint in Tulsa federal court charges Cole Walker Morris with threatening to kidnap, assault, or murder a United States judge on allegations that he threatened to kill Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Morris became disgruntled over the status of his civil lawsuit against the U.S. government, in which he is acting as his legal counsel, and made the threats then.

Authorities were searching for Morris on Friday afternoon.

An affidavit details the allegations that led to Morris' being sought by authorities.

According to the affidavit, Morris became “very agitated” Tuesday afternoon while at the federal Court Clerk’s Office at the Page Belcher Federal Courthouse, 333 W. Fourth St.

Morris apparently had gone to there to check on the status of one or more cases he had filed, only to learn that they had been dismissed on technical grounds.

He filed seven civil lawsuits in Tulsa federal court on his own behalf during 2022. Most name the United States of America as a defendant. At least one case, which sought $25 billion in monetary damages, referenced being wrongly held in the Rogers County jail at some point.

In another case, Morris made the following claim: “My wrist was cut up in down from direct psycho manipulation’s and weapon’s placement, They didn’t know that Iv weaponized my body and mind in advanced combat training so I caught the cut just in time."

After being told by a clerk that the case had been dismissed, Morris asserted that his lawsuit was legally sound and that the judge on the case would be held accountable.

“Morris then referred to Chief Judge John F. Heil by name and made statements that he was going to hold Judge Heil down and that Judge Heil was going to give his life,” according to the affidavit.

Morris also is alleged to have threatened to return to the courthouse with an armed militia and asked whether the glass divider between him and Court Clerk's Office employees was bulletproof.

“Morris also made statements about raping women and no one being able to stop him,” according to the affidavit. A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says the women Morris allegedly threatened to rape are employees of the Court Clerk's Office.

“Morris stated he was not making threats but stating his rights as an American,” the affidavit says.

Morris reportedly then left the courthouse but said he would return.

