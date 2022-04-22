Man charged in 2019 fatal shooting of uncle

An indictment charging a man in the 2019 fatal shooting of his uncle in Owasso was unsealed Friday in Tulsa federal court.

Bailey Warren Sparkman, 21, faces a two-count indictment charging him with first-degree murder in Indian Country and one count of carrying, using, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of first-degree murder in Indian Country, or the lesser offense of second-degree murder in Indian Country.

Sparkman is charged with fatally shooting Zachary Daniel Sparkman, 30, on March 18, 2019, at a family residence near East 76th Street North and North 129th East Avenue in the Copper Meadows Addition, records show.

The charge was filed in federal court because Bailey Sparkman is an American Indian.

Owasso Police reported at the time of the shooting that officers were called to the residence about 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a burglary in progress.

Officers arrived to find Zachary Sparkman inside the residence, shot once in the head. Responding medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Owasso police said at the time that Bailey Sparkman was uninjured and cooperating with law enforcement.

Evidence indicated that the back door of the residence, owned by Zachary Sparkman’s father, had been forced open, according to police at the time.

The then-18-year-old allegedly shot Zachary Sparkman with a .40-caliber handgun that belonged to the homeowner, who was away at the time, police said.

Sparkman made an initial appearance Friday in Tulsa federal court. He was released on an unsecured $10,000 bond, records show.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.