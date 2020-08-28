Man charged in 1990s rapes freed due to McGirt reservation ruling; statute of limitations passed in 2000, judge agrees

A man who was connected by recent DNA tests to several Muskogee rape cases from the 1990s may not have to face prosecution after a federal court decision ordering his release this week.

U.S. prosecutors have filed an emergency order to get Leroy Jemol Smith, 50, back in custody to await trial.

Smith was arrested in June on four complaints of sexual assault after a forensic genetic genealogical analysis was completed earlier this year on DNA samples from evidence of those crimes.

State charges were dropped the following month and refiled in federal court after a Supreme Court decision that established a lack of state jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes involving Native Americans in Indian Country. Smith's Native heritage, a requisite of either the defendant or alleged victim in the implications of McGirt v. Oklahoma, has not been detailed in court documents.

U.S. District Judge Ronald White on Thursday ordered Smith released from incarceration because the alleged crimes fall outside the established federal statute of limitations.

Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said Smith was freed Thursday.