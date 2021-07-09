Man charged federally in 2020 fatal shooting

A Tulsa man faces a federal charge of first-degree murder in Indian Country related to a 2020 shooting death after he challenged his state charges on jurisdictional grounds.

Daijon Marque Welch, 25, was charged by Tulsa federal prosecutors in connection with the fatal shooting of Cameron Maurice Wilson, 26.

Wilson was shot April 22, 2020, at the Tulsa Inn & Suites, 8201 E. Skelly Drive, along with another person, who survived.

Police arrested Welch near the scene afterwards.

Welch, whose federal charge was made public Thursday, challenged his state case on jurisdictional grounds, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt decision.

The ruling determined that the state of Oklahoma has no jurisdiction to charge someone with a major crime when the crime involves an American Indian and it occurred within the 1860s-era reservation boundaries of the Muscogee Nation.

Welch is a member of the Muscogee Nation, and the motel where the shooting occurred is within the tribe’s reservation.

Tulsa police indicated that the shootings were related to the sale of marijuana.

