Man charged federally after being arrested during human trafficking investigation

A man Tulsa police arrested on Tuesday after a human trafficking investigation has been federally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Jeremy Mikal Glazier, a Muscogee Nation citizen, had been the subject of an investigation that began in 2020 after a man told the police Glazier was using a house near 31st Street and South Harvard Avenue in midtown Tulsa as a drug and prostitution house, according to the complaint.

Investigators were also pointed to a 2020 YouTube video of Glazier rapping in the house, which reportedly showed drugs, guns and a possible human trafficking victim.

Glazier was convicted in 2015 in the Tulsa County District Court of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

On Feb. 1, 2021, an investigator conducting a prostitution investigation discovered Glazier "managing the commercial sex acts of a victim," according to the complaint, and Glazier was arrested after allegedly using that same victim to facilitate a drug deal.

No information was given in the complaint about what came about from this arrest, but on Tuesday, the investigator received a text message from the woman in the YouTube video about commercial sex appointments.

Upon making an appointment in exchange for $250, the investigator was directed to the midtown house where the investigation began, according to the complaint.

Officers surveilling the house before the appointment saw the victim from the 2021 arrest leave the house, and once the investigator made entry into the house, he identified himself and took the first victim into custody.

The victim stated she and the other victim were "desperate to escape" Glazier, and that he terrorized them.

"She further stated Glazier took money they made through work as prostitutes, that he refused to leave the residents (sic), and threatened to attack the neighbors" if the victims disobeyed him, the complaint stated.

Glazier reportedly initially refused to surrender to officers, barricading himself in a bedroom, but he eventually surrendered.

Officers found 299.2 grams (about 10.5 ounces) of marijuana, 9mm ammunition and a high-capacity drum magazine in the bedroom where Glazier had barricaded himself, and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol was found just outside the bedroom window, according to the complaint. Glazier admitted later that the gun was his.

During an interview with the victim who had been apprehended by officers, she reportedly said Glazier used the gun to threaten her and "she truly believed she was going to die."