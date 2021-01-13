Man charged, arrested in Tulsa's third homicide; police say victim was shot in self-defense

After he left, witnesses heard several gunshots and "went outside knowing that victim Johnny just called asking for the code to enter the complex," the affidavit reads.

The man fled the scene following the shooting, but his iPhone was found there, and police found him and interviewed him Tuesday.

The shooter told police that a white vehicle pulled up to the gate, blocking his vehicle, as he was loading up his personal belongings, and Dean got out of the vehicle, asking him "where he was going with the Playstation," the affidavit states.

Payne, whom the shooter knew from the apartment and another alleged confrontation with a handgun the weekend before, appeared about that time and asked the shooter "where he was going with the TV," according to the affidavit.

The man said Dean started "pulling on" him and that Payne pulled out a handgun, which he handed to Dean before starting to punch the man. The man said Dean was also "beating on" him and pointed the handgun at him.