Man caught red handed after assaulting store owner during Sand Springs robbery admits to crime

A Sand Springs man who was literally caught red handed when he was arrested pleaded guilty Tuesday to a series of crimes associated with a store robbery and brutal assault of its owner.
Camaran Blake Breazeale, 29, admitted to two counts of a four-count indictment filed in Tulsa federal court in connection with the July robbery of A&S Fuels in Sand Springs.
Breazeale was arrested July 13 after walking out of the convenience store and giving a nearby police officer a wad of cash while at least one of his hands had what appeared to be blood on it, according to court records.
Inside the store, police found the store owner, who had been beaten unconscious.
The owner, Abdul Zahid, 72, suffered numerous injuries to his face and head during the assault.
Breazeale admitted to one count of robbery in Indian Country and one count of carrying and using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
“Camaran Breazeale maliciously assaulted a gas station owner, hospitalizing the man,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “My thoughts are with the victim as he continues his long-term recovery following Breazeale’s violent attack. Individuals who commit acts of violence against community members will be held accountable.”
A Sand Springs police officer said in a court filing that he initially detained Breazeale after he approached the officer and he handed him him a wad of cash. Breazeal reportedly told the officer: “He gave me that.”
The police officer arrested Breazeale and discovered Zahid inside the store.
Police had been called to the business earlier because Breazeale was loitering there.
After being told to leave the property, video surveillance footage shows Breazeale enter the store about 20 minutes later and declare: “This is my store. Give me everything now,” according to court documents.
The video then depicts Breazeale walk around to the back of the store counter and strike Abdul with his right fist, knocking him to the ground. Breazeale then is heard saying, “This is not your land,” while continuing to hit Zahid before grabbing a a shotgun from under the counter and hitting Zahid with it about six times.
The case was tried in federal court because Breazeale is a Cherokee citizen and the crime occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation, all factors required under the McGirt Supreme Court ruling to rule out the state of Oklahoma for possible prosecution.
Breazeale is scheduled to be sentenced May 25.