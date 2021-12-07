Man caught red handed after assaulting store owner during Sand Springs robbery admits to crime

Breazeale was arrested July 13 after he walked out of the A&S Fuels store in the 5500 block of South Oklahoma 97 about 8:45 a.m. as another customer alerted police outside that someone inside the store was “covered in blood.”

A Sand Springs police officer said in a court filing that he initially detained Breazeale after he approached the officer and he handed him him a wad of cash. Breazeal reportedly told the officer: “He gave me that.”

The police officer arrested Breazeale and discovered Zahid inside the store.

Police had been called to the business earlier because Breazeale was loitering there.

After being told to leave the property, video surveillance footage shows Breazeale enter the store about 20 minutes later and declare: “This is my store. Give me everything now,” according to court documents.

The video then depicts Breazeale walk around to the back of the store counter and strike Abdul with his right fist, knocking him to the ground. Breazeale then is heard saying, “This is not your land,” while continuing to hit Zahid before grabbing a a shotgun from under the counter and hitting Zahid with it about six times.