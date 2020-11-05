Man booked on manslaughter complaint after fatal shooting trying to film himself with gun

A 21-year-old is in the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of second-degree manslaughter after a reported accidental shooting while trying to film himself with a gun in a moving vehicle.

Jose Garcia, 16, was pronounced dead at Hillcrest Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the torso through a car seat by a passenger in the back seat, according to a news release.

Garcia was shot accidentally when Gabriel Escobedo, 21, pulled the trigger on a gun while videoing himself with the weapon, according to the release. Escobedo rode to the hospital with Garcia and another passenger, where he was questioned and later arrested.

An arrest report states Escobedo had filmed himself with the weapon and returned it to another passenger, but asked for the gun again after forgetting to record the first time. When filming again, Escobedo was reportedly unaware the other passenger had reloaded the weapon and it discharged after Escobedo pulled the trigger several times.

Escobedo was booked into the Tulsa County Jail and is held on a $25,000 bond and a hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

