Jimcy McGirt, the man who won a landmark case which acknowledged the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s historical reservation boundaries were never dissolved, was in federal court Friday to answer a criminal complaint that he sexually abused a 4-year-old in 1996 in Wagoner County.
McGirt, 71, appeared before a judge via teleconferencing for his initial appearance on a federal charge of sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.
The complaint was filed prior to the state releasing him from their custody in accordance with the Supreme Court decision, which reversed an Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals decision denying his jurisdictional challenge.
McGirt’s next court appearance is Wednesday when a preliminary hearing and detention hearing are scheduled to be held in Muskogee federal court.
For the past 23 years, McGirt has been serving a life without parole prison term, in addition to two, 500-year sentences, after he was convicted in the 1996 rape, sodomy and lewd molestation of a minor in Wagoner County.
The victim was a relative of a woman with whom McGirt was married and staying with at the time.
McGirt was released from Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody Wednesday in response to the July 9 Supreme Court ruling which said the state of Oklahoma didn’t have jurisdiction when it tried him in 1996 in state court. Rather, McGirt claimed successfully that since the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation was never disestablished by Congress, he should have been tried in federal court because he was a member of the Seminole Nation and the state of Oklahoma didn’t have jurisdiction in Wagoner County, which is within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, records show.
After his release from state prison, McGirt was transferred to the Muskogee County Detention Center, where he continued to be held, said Chris Wilson First Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
The complaint, filed July 31, alleges between Aug. 8 and Aug. 15, 1996, McGirt sexually abused a 4-year-old girl, according to the affidavit submitted in support of his arrest warrant by an FBI special agent.
Wilson declined to say whether or not there were any witness issues associated with trying the case again.
The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, agreed with McGirt’s lawyers that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation boundaries, which dates to 1866, have never been diminished by Congress, the only entity which can take such action.
The reservation has an 11-county footprint that includes most of Wagoner County and much of the city of Tulsa.
Records show McGirt will be represented by Richard O’Carroll.
The Tulsa attorney has represented numerous high-profile clients that include former Tulsa Police Officer Shannon Kepler, who is serving a 15-year prison term after being convicted in 2017 of fatally shooting his adopted daughter’s boyfriend.
Kepler, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, has lodged an appeal that seeks the dismissal of his conviction based on the McGirt ruling.