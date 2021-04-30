Man assaults Muskogee County deputy, escapes from courthouse

Muskogee County officials are searching for a man who escaped the Muskogee County Courthouse Friday after assaulting a deputy.

Cory Alan Rone, 39, was being taken into custody on several felony charges at around 1:45 p.m. Friday when he was able to escape. As he was fleeing, the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post said Rone assaulted a Deputy, causing several injuries requiring immediate medical attention.

Once outside, Rone got into a gray Ford Escort and fled the area to the northwest.

Rone has been convicted of several felonies in the past, the Facebook post states, including multiple charges of possessing a firearm after former felony conviction, manufacturing and distributing illegal drugs, resisting arrest, escape from prison, and others.

Rone is described as white, 6-foot-3 inches and approximately 200 pounds with several distinct tattoos. Muskogee County officials said he is considered dangerous and it is unknown if he has a firearm.

"If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, please DO NOT attempt to make contact with him yourself," officials said in statement. "Call 911 immediately."