Man arrested with 120 grams of meth claims Irish mob gang membership

A Sapulpa man and woman are in jail after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of 120 grams of meth and 7 pounds of marijuana.

Russell Sinor, 32, and Elizabeth Osburn, 35, both of Sapulpa, were arrested Monday by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. A deputy had stopped their vehicle for having an improper license plate and discovered the meth and marijuana, according to the arrest reports.

After the deputy pulled over Sinor, who was driving, he reportedly found that Sinor's driving license was suspended and he did not have insurance for the car. Sinor was carrying a large amount of $5 and $1 bills, which officials later determined to be drug proceeds.

The deputy then searched the vehicle and found a pink backpack Osburn claimed she owned. In the backpack, deputies found a large bag containing numerous small baggies that contained a "crystal-like substance," along with a used syringe and a bag containing unused syringes.

Deputies searching Osburn's purse reportedly found a digital scale, a baggie containing crystal-like rocks and a small green baggie containing six pills of Suboxone, a Schedule III narcotic.

A trash bag containing the marijuana was found in the vehicle.