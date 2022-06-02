Man arrested on suspicion of beating his wife to death

A man was arrested Wednesday on a first-degree murder complaint after his wife died of an apparent beating, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Police responded to a call Monday afternoon regarding a woman who was unconscious after a diving injury at Bird Creek. When police arrived in the 4200 block of East 56th Street North, they found Michael Christopher Jimenez, 41, of Glenpool, on the creek bank with his wife, Erica Jimenez, who had signs of trauma to her body, according to deputies.

Erica Jimenez died from her injuries after being transported to a hospital. Detectives developed evidence that indicated that her husband had severely beaten her at another location before taking her to Bird Creek, deputies said.

