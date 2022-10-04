Man arrested on murder complaint claims self-defense in argument with nephew

A man accused in his nephew's stabbing death, one of four homicides reported Friday, told officers he was acting in self-defense.

Around 12:47 a.m. Friday, Tulsa police responded to a stabbing at Shades Bar and Grill at 4302 E. Pine St. They found the victim Antonio Huerta, 45, on the floor with a cut to the neck.

Detectives contacted a witness who stated Huerta was last seen with his uncle Pascual Medrano, 55, on Friday at 12:30 a.m.

The witness stated the two had an argument before they left a residence heading north toward Pine Street in a white Jeep, according to a police report.

Medrano, arrested later Friday evening in Catoosa, said he and Huerta were arguing while his nephew drove. Medrano reportedly said Huerta cut him with a knife, prompting a struggle over the weapon in the stopped vehicle. After taking the knife wound to the neck, Huerta left SUV in the street, walked into the nearby bar and collapsed, police said.

A blood trail indicated Medrano checked on Huerta in the driver's seat before walking to the north and entering a wooded area, according to his arrest report.

Pascual Medrano was booked into Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder; he remains held on an ICE hold, according to jail records. Huerta's legal name, records show, is Leonardo Medrano.