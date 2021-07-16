Man arrested on murder charge in Tulsa fatal shooting

The man charged with first-degree murder in the June 20 fatal shooting at Towne Square Apartments was arrested Thursday, according to online jail records.

Darian Ward, 20, whose address is listed as "homeless," was booked into the Tulsa County jail Thursday for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after felony convictions, as well as several applications to revoke suspended sentences, jail record show. Ward was charged June 25 in the shooting death of Joel Russell, 42.

Officers found Russell June 20 with a gunshot wound to his neck after responding to a shooting call in the 1600 block of East Young Street, according to an affidavit filed when Ward was charged. Russell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses identified Ward, referring to him by his street name, and said they saw him searching for Russell to confront him about an interaction with his "current girlfriend," according to the affidavit. Witnesses said they saw Ward arguing with the victim, then run through the apartment complex and firing a shot at Russell. The man then ran back, allegedly saying, “I got his a—.”

The witnesses identified through a photo selection Ward as the man they saw with Russell, according to the affidavit.