Man arrested on multiple indecent exposure allegations

A man has been arrested on accusations of five incidents of indecent exposure in Tulsa, and police say the ongoing investigation includes similar incidents in Broken Arrow.

Rolando Segovia was arrested Thursday morning on five counts of indecent exposure, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

He is accused of getting out of a silver car and exposing himself to a woman walking alone in a midtown neighborhood in April, police said. He also is accused of being the man who exposed himself in June while driving a silver car slowly past a woman who was jogging alone in the neighborhood.

Police said he also is accused of exposing himself in June to another woman who was jogging alone while he was in a silver car.

In two similar instances in September, he is accused of exposing himself to a woman walking alone while he was outside a silver car.

Tulsa Police Department Special Victims Unit detectives confirmed that the incidents were linked by viewing video showing the silver vehicle.

Police said Segovia confessed that he had exposed his genitals and masturbated in public so that women would see him. He confessed that he had done this three to four times a week for about a year, police reported.

Detectives discovered that similar incidents of indecent exposure had been reported to the Broken Arrow Police Department. Detectives from the two agencies are coordinating in an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information about these events is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department Special Victims Unit at 918-596-9168.