Man arrested on manslaughter complaint after 17-year-old dies in shooting

A 17-year-old is dead after what witnesses told police was an accidental shooting inside a vehicle.

Police found Jordan Esteban with a gunshot wound inside a car near 1950 S. Garnett Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead about three hours later, according to Lt. Brandon Watkins.

"The individual who claimed responsibility for the shooting was taken into custody by officers and was transported to the detective division for questioning," police said in a news release.

Watkins said that person, as well as witnesses, "claimed that the shooting was accidental as the young men were passing around a gun in the car."

A 21-year-old Tulsa man remains in jail after being booked early Monday on a complaint of second-degree manslaughter. His bail has been set at $25,000.