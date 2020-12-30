Man arrested on break-in, attempted sexual assault allegations is ordered held with no bond

An 18-year-old Tulsa man who a prosecutor said was “out of control” will not be released from jail while he faces burglary and attempted sexual abuse charges, as well as other charges linked to two unrelated incidents.
Jesse Thomas Moore was ordered to be held without bond, with U.S. Magistrate Paul Cleary saying there were no conditions under which he could be released that would reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community.
The decision comes after police linked Moore to another break-in in May when a 14-year-old girl told authorities a man with whom she had been communicating on social media appeared in her home and masturbated over her while other residents slept.
Moore has been held without bond since he was arrested Dec. 23.
Cleary found probable cause for Moore to face the charges following a combination preliminary/detention hearing Wednesday in Tulsa federal court.
Cleary said that while Moore should be thankful to have two parents willing to do “anything” to help him, he was going to grant the prosecution’s motion to detain Moore while he awaits trial.
“Unfortunately, I think you dug yourself into a deeper hole than they can help you with right now,” Cleary said.
Both Moore’s mother and his father, who are divorced, attended the hearing. Moore’s father, Jerry Moore, is a former district attorney and current special judge in the judicial district that includes Cherokee County, where Jesse Moore lived previously.
Moore’s arrest came after investigators linked him to an attempted sexual assault 10 days earlier, in part by his neon green shoes and vehicle.
A superseding criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Tulsa federal court charges Moore with attempted sexual abuse or attempted sexual contact, first-degree burglary and lewd acts with a child linked to three separate, unrelated incidents.
Moore, reportedly a member of the Cherokee Nation, was charged in federal court in accordance with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that determined that major crimes committed by or upon American Indians within the 1860s-era boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation should be tried in federal court because Congress never disestablished the reservation.
Moore was arrested after occupants of a home in the 1200 block of South Evanston Avenue reported multiple peeping Tom incidents the week before the assault.
Prosecutors also allege that Moore is the same person who in late October repeatedly looked in the windows of a south Tulsa residence and on at least two occasions entered the house before being frightened and fleeing.
An affidavit submitted to Cleary in support of Moore’s arrest describes the attempted assault on one of the victims, who was staying with friends at the time.
The woman reported that she was sleeping in bed about 7:10 a.m. Dec. 13 when she felt someone “caressing her right hip cheek.”
After threatening to kill her, the intruder ordered the woman to go to the living room of the home, where attempted to sexually assault her.
The intruder, whom she did not know, fled after the woman bit him on the right hand, which was covering her mouth, she told investigators.
Ten days after the assault, Tulsa police officers located a black Range Rover in the 8100 block of South Riverside Drive that matched the description of the vehicle seen at the South Evanston residence.
Police lost sight of the vehicle after it sped away at a high speed. A check of the vehicle's tag led investigators to Moore.
Police said Moore’s social media accounts showed him wearing the distinctive neon green Adidas Yeezy shoes described by the victim.
A search warrant served at Moore’s apartment in the 1900 block of East 81st Street yielded the shoes, a sweater and pants that “directly match what the suspect is seen wearing in all of the incidents caught on video surveillance,” the affidavit says.
Moore told police that he would often go to bars in the Tulsa area where he would drink and snort cocaine.
“Jesse Moore stated when he drinks and uses cocaine he feels 'like ‘superman,’” according to the affidavit.
Shown photographs taken from video surveillance cameras in the area of the attempted sexual assault, Moore told investigators that “he believes the person in the photograph is him, and that he believes he committed these acts while high on cocaine, which is why he can’t remember any of it,” the affidavit says.
Shey Duff, a Tulsa police detective in the Special Victim’s Unit, echoed much of what was contained in the arrest affidavit while testifying as prosecutors' only witness during Wednesday's hearing.
Stan Monroe, Moore’s attorney, said: “He didn’t say, ‘Yeah, I did it, did he?’”
“He didn’t say, ‘I did it,’” Duff replied.
The detective said that since Moore’s arrest became public, he has been linked to other incidents that require further investigation, including two potential rapes in which the victims have come forward.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel-lyn McCormick urged Cleary to order Moore held without bond pending trial.
“What we have here is someone who obviously is out of control,” McCormick said. “We have an individual whose behavior is escalating.”
