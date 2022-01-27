 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested on arson complaint after apartment residents displaced by fire
Man arrested on arson complaint after apartment residents displaced by fire

  • Updated
A Mayes County man has been jailed on complaints of arson and endangering lives after a fire displaced at least 20 residents of a south Tulsa apartment complex early Thursday.

Shawn Michael Carnahan

Carnahan

Shawn Michael Carnahan, 37, is accused of causing a blaze that spread across multiple units at the Cobblestone Apartments near 51st and Memorial. 

According to Red Cross, which responded after 2 a.m. to try to help residents, the fire has prompted at least 20 assistance cases.

Carnahan, listed as a resident of Pryor Creek, was booked around 7 a.m. at Tulsa County jail. He remains held on bonds totaling $40,000 on complaints of first-degree arson and endangering lives.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

