Man arrested on arson complaint after apartment residents displaced by fire

A Mayes County man has been jailed on complaints of arson and endangering lives after a fire displaced at least 20 residents of a south Tulsa apartment complex early Thursday.
Shawn Michael Carnahan, 37, is accused of causing a blaze that spread across multiple units at the Cobblestone Apartments near 51st and Memorial.
According to Red Cross, which responded after 2 a.m. to try to help residents, the fire has prompted at least 20 assistance cases.
Carnahan, listed as a resident of Pryor Creek, was booked around 7 a.m. at Tulsa County jail. He remains held on bonds totaling $40,000 on complaints of first-degree arson and endangering lives.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.