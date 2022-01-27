Man arrested on arson complaint after 46 apartment residents displaced by fire

A Mayes County man was jailed on complaints of arson and endangering lives after a fire displaced 46 residents of a south Tulsa apartment complex early Thursday.
Shawn Michael Carnahan, 37, is accused of causing a blaze that spread across multiple units at the Cobblestone Apartments near 51st Street and Memorial Drive. No residents were injured, but a firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury after falling through a third-story floor.
According to his arrest report, Carnahan had been staying with family members at one of the apartments but had been asked to leave. During a verbal altercation, he reportedly was forcibly removed from another apartment in the complex. Witnesses saw him return to the building from the parking lot with a trash bag, according to investigators who say they believe Carnahan then set the blaze at two points of origin.
Carnahan, listed as a resident of Pryor Creek, was booked into the Tulsa County jail around 7 a.m. His bail on complaints of first-degree arson and endangering lives totals $40,000.
The American Red Cross responded to the apartment complex after 2 a.m. to try to help displaced residents.
“Building 2, it sustained significant damage,” said Johnnie Munn, senior disaster program manager for the American Red Cross. “Most of the third and second floor were heavily impacted. I’m not sure if anyone will be able to move back into that building at all.”
According to Munn, the fire prompted about $10,000 worth of assistance cases Thursday.
“The complex is working with the residents on any vacancies they may have on their property, and they have sister properties that they’re going to be working with, as well, to assist those they don’t have room for there,” Munn said.
According to a statement from the apartment complex management team, 46 residents were displaced by the fire.
"We are collecting donations to help our residents and families. Several of them have babies, children and pets," Meredith Clampitt of TMC Property Management said in the statement.
Donations of clothing and other items are welcome. Those who want to give can visit facebook.com/CobblestoneTulsa for more information.