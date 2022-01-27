Man arrested on arson complaint after 46 apartment residents displaced by fire

A Mayes County man was jailed on complaints of arson and endangering lives after a fire displaced 46 residents of a south Tulsa apartment complex early Thursday.

Shawn Michael Carnahan, 37, is accused of causing a blaze that spread across multiple units at the Cobblestone Apartments near 51st Street and Memorial Drive. No residents were injured, but a firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury after falling through a third-story floor.

According to his arrest report, Carnahan had been staying with family members at one of the apartments but had been asked to leave. During a verbal altercation, he reportedly was forcibly removed from another apartment in the complex. Witnesses saw him return to the building from the parking lot with a trash bag, according to investigators who say they believe Carnahan then set the blaze at two points of origin.

Carnahan, listed as a resident of Pryor Creek, was booked into the Tulsa County jail around 7 a.m. His bail on complaints of first-degree arson and endangering lives totals $40,000.

The American Red Cross responded to the apartment complex after 2 a.m. to try to help displaced residents.