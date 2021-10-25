Man arrested in Monday morning's fatal shooting near 61st and Peoria

An alleged shooter was arrested Monday evening following a three-hour standoff with police across town from where they say he fatally shot a man outside an apartment that morning.
Jequan Penny, 26, was arrested following the standoff at his home in the 3100 block of North Lewis Avenue after police attempted to serve a search warrant Monday evening, Tulsa Police Ofc. Andre Baul said.
His alleged victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot just outside his apartment near 61st and Peoria that morning about 9:40 a.m., Officer Madelyne Sweger said.
Officers found the man in the breezeway at the Newport Shores Apartments, 6033 S. Madison Place, while responding to a report of a shooting. They began life-saving efforts that ambulance personnel continued before the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Sweger said a couple of the victim’s family members were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, and they were taken to police headquarters for further questioning.
Investigators developed Penny as a suspect, and officers attempted to serve a warrant at his home about 5:30 p.m.
Three people exited as they ordered occupants outside, including a relative of Penny's who had brought him to the house, but none of them would say whether Penny was inside, Baul said. Thus, a standoff ensued, despite there never being any sign of Penny's existence inside.
TPD's Special Operations Team was unable to respond as they were assisting in a search back in the area of 61st Street and Peoria Avenue, where a man allegedly shot an officer in the arm, Baul said.
That suspect was arrested about the same time as Penny, but Capt. Richard Meulenberg said it did not appear that the shooting of the officer was related to the homicide or Penny's ensuing standoff.
Officers used nonlethal weapons, shooting beanbags into Penny's home, during said standoff, and the entrance ramp to the westbound lanes of Gilcrease Expressway was closed throughout as the house is near the entrance.
Penny was taken into custody about 7:45 p.m., Baul said. He is held in the Tulsa County jail without bond.
The homicide is the third in three days in the Tulsa metro area.
A hostage situation involving children turned deadly Saturday at the Seminole Hills Apartments in north Tulsa when a man killed his girlfriend before police killed him. The children survived.
Early Sunday, the owner of Miami Nights, a midtown Cuban restaurant and lounge, went into cardiac arrest after being assaulted while trying to break up a fight in the establishment’s parking lot, police said. He later died, and two men have been arrested in connection with his death.
