Man arrested in Monday morning's fatal shooting near 61st and Peoria

An alleged shooter was arrested Monday evening following a three-hour standoff with police across town from where they say he fatally shot a man outside an apartment that morning.

Jequan Penny, 26, was arrested following the standoff at his home in the 3100 block of North Lewis Avenue after police attempted to serve a search warrant Monday evening, Tulsa Police Ofc. Andre Baul said.

His alleged victim, who has not yet been identified, was shot just outside his apartment near 61st and Peoria that morning about 9:40 a.m., Officer Madelyne Sweger said.

Officers found the man in the breezeway at the Newport Shores Apartments, 6033 S. Madison Place, while responding to a report of a shooting. They began life-saving efforts that ambulance personnel continued before the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sweger said a couple of the victim’s family members were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, and they were taken to police headquarters for further questioning.

Investigators developed Penny as a suspect, and officers attempted to serve a warrant at his home about 5:30 p.m.