Man arrested in fatal stabbing in east Tulsa

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man they believe is responsible for an east Tulsa slaying earlier this week.

Officers responding late Monday to a call about a traffic collision discovered 64-year-old Richard Bonat with multiple fatal stab wounds in the 6500 block of East Admiral Place.

John Bryan Goode was taken into custody at 2 p.m. Thursday on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Goode, listed in his arrest report as homeless, remains in the Tulsa County jail without bond.

Police say the homicide investigation is ongoing. Although detectives have no cause to believe anyone else was involved, those with information about Goode or Bonat are asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Callers may remain anonymous.