Man arrested in fatal September hit and run

A Tulsa man was arrested Friday on a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in September.

Richard Lee Crownover, 58, was booked into the Tulsa County jail about 10 a.m. Friday on charges of first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. He posted a $55,000 bond later Friday afternoon.

Crownover is accused of fatally striking Phillip Long, 53, with a pickup as Long was riding a bicycle in the 1000 block of North Lewis Avenue about 8:25 p.m. Sept. 20, according to a probable cause affidavit.

About 30 minutes after the crash, Crownover reportedly called the police and said he had hit something but didn't know what he hit. Officers met with him and conducted standard field sobriety tests, noting that he stepped off the line in a walk-and-turn test and struggled with the one-leg stand test.

Officers reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on Crownover's breath, and a blood test later showed that he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.10, over the legal limit of 0.08.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.