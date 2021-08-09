Man arrested in connection with road rage shooting pleads guilty

Fort initially told police he pulled his vehicle into a liquor store parking lot near 31st Street and Mingo Road when two individuals in another car began yelling at him.

He said the passenger had a gun that somehow discharged when the two were fighting.

But witnesses, whose statements were backed by a surveillance video, told police Fort choked the youth with both hands while the two were arguing.

The youth then hit Fort, knocking him to the ground, according to witnesses. Fort then pulled out his revolver and fired multiple shots, according to witnesses.

One of the bullets hit the youth in the arm.

The injured youth said Fort pulled over after the driver of the youth’s vehicle honked his horn at Fort. Fort initially pulled over but then followed their vehicle to a commercial parking lot where the verbal argument escalated to a shooting, according to a criminal complaint seeking Fort’s arrest.