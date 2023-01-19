 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in connection with October homicide

A suspect in an October homicide surrendered to deputies and was arrested on a first-degree murder charge this week.

Jayveon Washington turned himself in to Tulsa County sheriff's deputies around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to spokeswoman Casey Roebuck.

Washington is accused of fatally shooting Isaac Walker, 21, near the Sunset Plaza apartments, 258 E. Independence St., around 5:45 p.m. Oct. 14, the Tulsa World has reported.

Witnesses said Washington and Walker had been fighting with each other for a couple of months and that in one incident, Walker had stabbed Washington, according to an affidavit. 

After the stabbing, Washington relocated to Little Rock, Arkansas, with his girlfriend but returned to Tulsa a couple of weeks before Walker was killed, the affidavit says.

Witnesses reported a phone call from Washington's girlfriend saying they were headed back to Tulsa and that Washington intended to shoot Walker, the affidavit reads.

Washington's presence in Tulsa around the time of the homicide was shown by cellphone records, the document states. 

Additional records show that a GPS device in a white Toyota Camry that belonged to Washington’s aunt was shut off on Oct. 14 and reactivated the next day, the legal document continues.

On surveillance video, a car matching the Camry’s description was spotted at the Pine Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard intersection, driving away from the direction of the apartment complex, about the time of the shooting, the affidavit adds.

Washington was charged on Dec. 28, court records show. 

Tulsa World Public Safety Reporter Kelsy Schlotthauer talks with Editor Jason Collington about why the Tulsa Police Department has a national reputation when it comes to solving homicides. Schlotthauer wrote a story about the Homicide Unit’s strategy and some of the trends that appeared in the city’s 69 homicides last year. She also talks about what it takes to work a job with so much mayhem.
Staff Writer

As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. 

