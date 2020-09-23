Man arrested in connection with his mother's death found hanging in Tulsa County jail cell

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man facing a murder complaint in the death of his elderly mother was found hanging in the Tulsa County jail on Tuesday.

Scott O’Neal Wade was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint Sunday evening after investigators determined that he had staged his mother's death.

About 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, a detention officer reported finding Wade hanging from a bed sheet in the back of his cell.

Officers cut Wade down, and he was taken to St. John Medical Center at 5:15 p.m. and was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later, according to a jail incident report.

The report listed Wade's death as a suicide.

Officers had arrested Wade on Sunday in the 3700 block of South Winston Avenue after they found his mother, a woman in her 80s, deceased.

The son had made the 911 call reporting her death, but crime scene detectives noticed suspicious evidence when they arrived and requested that homicide detectives go to the scene, according to an arrest and booking report.