Man arrested in connection with his mother's death found hanging in Tulsa County jail cell

A man facing a murder complaint in the death of his elderly mother was found hanging in the Tulsa County jail on Tuesday.
Scott O’Neal Wade was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint Sunday evening after investigators determined that he had staged his mother's death.
About 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, a detention officer reported finding Wade hanging from a bed sheet in the back of his cell.
Officers cut Wade down, and he was taken to St. John Medical Center at 5:15 p.m. and was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later, according to a jail incident report.
The report listed Wade's death as a suicide.
Officers had arrested Wade on Sunday in the 3700 block of South Winston Avenue after they found his mother, a woman in her 80s, deceased.
The son had made the 911 call reporting her death, but crime scene detectives noticed suspicious evidence when they arrived and requested that homicide detectives go to the scene, according to an arrest and booking report.
While serving a search warrant at the home, officers found several notes in Wade's bedroom outlining murder methods and tips on staging killings to make them look like accidents, several of which apparently were put to use in his mother's death, the report states.
Neighbors told detectives they had heard Wade and his mother arguing before.
In an interview with investigators, Wade denied any involvement in his mother's death.
Told he was being arrested for the murder of his mother, Wade broke his eyeglasses and attempted to cut his wrist after leaving the interview room, according to the report.
He was booked into the Tulsa County jail about 11:20 p.m. Sunday.
