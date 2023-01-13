Man arrested in connection with double homicide in Turley

Tulsa deputies have made an arrest in connection with a double homicide in Turley that could be connected to an illegal drug operation.

Roger Jackson Jr., 39, is accused in the Jan. 4 slayings of Tiffany Dawn Culkins (Sheets) and her landlord Harry Leroy McElfresh. He was taken into custody Friday, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck.

Deputies had found the two dead with gunshot wounds inside a shed in the 3400 block of East 66th Street North, which also contained large amounts of methamphetamine and money, an affidavit states.

The lengthy court document includes information about a previous relationship between Culkins and Jackson, who allegedly "had a falling out over bad drugs that got sold."

Known to the decedents and police by the alias C-Note, Jackson's criminal history includes multiple felony convictions for possession of controlled dangerous substances with the intent to distribute, the affidavit states, as well as domestic assault and battery charges.

Jackson remains held without bond in Tulsa County jail and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to online court records.