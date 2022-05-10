 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in beating, sexual assault of woman in her 70s

A man who is accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman for whom he was working has been arrested, police said.

Elga Harper, 40, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery by means likely to produce death, and kidnapping.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, reported that Harper, her handyman, beat her and sexually assaulted her in her home near 51st Street and Memorial Drive in the Regency Park neighborhood on May 4, police said.

The woman was rushed to a hospital with "extremely serious" injuries to her head, face and body.

Harper was found and arrested near 39th Street and Harvard Avenue.

