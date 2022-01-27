Man arrested four months after north Tulsa homicide

Tulsa County deputies have arrested a man who is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide at Towne Square apartments.

Tony Baldwin, 34, of Tulsa was arrested Thursday afternoon and booked into the Tulsa County jail later that evening on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Markeon Harley at the apartment complex near Apache Street and Trenton Avenue on Sept. 23, jail records show. His bail is set at $1 million.

A warrant for Baldwin's arrest was issued Sept. 27, when he was charged with first-degree murder and possessing a firearm after a felony conviction.

Harley was found in a breezeway with a gunshot wound to the head, according to an affidavit filed when Baldwin was charged. He died at the scene a short time later.

A witness told officers Harley and Baldwin were arguing before Baldwin shot Harley, according to the affidavit.

Video footage from the scene showed a man leave in a red car, and witnesses confirmed that they saw Baldwin leave the complex with a gun in a red car.

Witnesses also said Harley's friends started shooting at the red car, and the car's owner, who was not present at the shooting, confirmed that Baldwin took the car to Towne Square and that the car later had bullet holes in it, according to the affidavit.

