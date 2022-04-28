Man arrested after two-year-old child found dead, sexually assaulted in Enid motel pool

A man staying at an Enid motel was arrested Thursday morning after two-year-old girl was found dead and sexually assaulted in the motel pool, Enid police said in a Facebook post.

The man, Michael S. Geiger, 51, was convicted in 1995 of kidnapping and robbery with firearm charges in Oklahoma County, online court records show.

Just after 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, officers were called to the Grand Prairie Motel, 2818 S. Van Buren St., on the southern edge of Enid to a report of a child drowning in the motel pool.

When officers arrived, the child, later identified as Caliyah J. Guyton, 2, had been removed from the pool. Officers performed CPR until an ambulance arrived, and Guyton was taken to an local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The girl reportedly had injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Investigators determined Geiger was a person of interest in Guyton's death, and he fled the motel before officers arrived at the motel.

After a long search, Geiger was found about 9:15 a.m. on top of a building at 2710 S. Van Buren St.

He was taken into custody on first-degree murder and first-degree rape complaints, police said.

“This was an aggravated assault on an innocent child and a very disturbing incident,” Lt. Bryan Hart said. “We’re glad this case was brought to an end in a timely manner with Mr. Geiger’s arrest.”