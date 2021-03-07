Man arrested after shooting at Tulsa apartment complex

A man is expected to survive after he was shot at a Tulsa apartment complex Saturday.

The reported shooting happened about 3:40 p.m. at the Sunset Plaza, 262 E. Independence St., police said.

The victim, said police, had been shot in the face and was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The alleged suspect in the shooting, Adam Alexander Balance Jr., was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on shooting with intent to kill complaints.