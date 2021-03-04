Man arrested after reportedly toppling gravestones in Tulsa's oldest public cemetery

Clarification: This story was edited after publication to include information qualifying the site's status as the city's oldest public cemetery.

An Arkansas man was arrested Tuesday night after he reportedly toppled 97 gravestones in Tulsa’s oldest public cemetery.

Joshua Kaleb Dean, whose address is listed in Tulsa County jail records as Magazine, Arkansas, was being held in lieu of $2,000 bond on a complaint of malicious injury to property that exceeds $2,500.

A passerby reported the vandalism in progress about 10:30 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery, 1133 E. 11th St., and police found many gravestones toppled over, cracked and damaged.

Fire investigators were reportedly taking Dean into custody when police arrived.

Dean, who reportedly has mental health issues, told police and fire investigators that he was looking for a place to sleep, according to his arrest and booking report.

Oaklawn Cemetery, the oldest existing public cemetery in Tulsa, spans 20 acres and contains the graves of prominent early settlers, according to the city. The oldest known grave is occupied by a Civil War veteran. The city's oldest cemetery is the Perryman family cemetery near 31st Street and Utica.