Man arrested after reportedly toppling gravestones in Tulsa's oldest cemetery

An Arkansas man was arrested Tuesday night after he reportedly toppled 97 gravestones in Tulsa's oldest cemetery.

Joshua Kaleb Dean, whose address is listed in Tulsa County jail records as Magazine, Arkansas, is held in lieu of $2,000 bond on a complaint of malicious injury to property that exceeds $2,500.

A passerby reported the vandalism in progress about 10:30 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery, 1133 E. 11th St., and police found the many gravestones toppled over, cracked and damaged. Fire investigators were reportedly taking Dean into custody when police arrived.

Dean, who reportedly has mental health issues, told police and fire investigators that he was looking for a place to sleep, according to his arrest and booking report.

Oaklawn Cemetery, the oldest existing cemetery in Tulsa, spans 20 acres and contains the graves of prominent early settlers, according to the city. The oldest known grave is occupied by a Civil War veteran.

It was also the sight in October where researchers in search of unmarked graves from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre uncovered the bodies of 18 Black men believed to be victims of the violence.

If confirmed to be victims of the massacre, the bodies could find a final resting place in the Greenwood District.

