A man was arrested Monday in connection with the human remains found in a burned shed last week, the Tulsa Police Department reported.

Devin Scrivner, who court records in an unrelated drug case show had addresses in both Tulsa and Skiatook as recently as January, is accused in the investigation of a homicide that apparently occurred last September, a TPD social media post says.

A woman searching for her cat found the remains Thursday in a burned shed behind a home near Charles Page Boulevard and 54th West Avenue, the post states.

Officers later identified Scrivner as a suspect in the homicide, the post continues.

After he was taken into custody Monday morning, Scrivner confessed to taking part in the homicide and said the shed was burned to hide any evidence, police said in the post.

Scrivner is in the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder, jail records show. The investigation is ongoing, police said.