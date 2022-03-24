Man arrested after hotel manager assaulted in downtown Tulsa

A downtown Tulsa hotel manager is recovering after a man assaulted her on Wednesday outside the hotel, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.

About 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the Hampton Inn near 3rd Street and Cheyenne Avenue after a hotel employee said the manager was being attacked by a man.

When officers arrived, they found the manager lying in the street bleeding from the head, police said.

Several witnesses said they were following the suspect after the attack, and officers arrested Lacount McClendon a few blocks away.

The witnesses said McClendon knocked the victim to the ground and kicked and stomped on her repeatedly.

The manager was taken to a hospital with a possible fractured nose and abrasions.

Police said they do not yet know why McClendon would have allegedly attacked the victim, but he was booked into Tulsa County jail on a complaint of aggravated assault and battery after felony conviction.