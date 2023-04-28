A man who reportedly called police Thursday afternoon to say he had strangled his mother was arrested shortly after at his apartment near 56th and Peoria.

Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. and found Drayk Jones, 22, in the custody of security guards, according to a Tulsa Police Department social media post.

Dana Jones was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. Drayk Jones remains held without bail at Tulsa County jail on a first-degree murder complaint.

No further details have been reported.

Need help? Police encourage anyone who is a victim of domestic violence or knows someone who is to call DVIS, "a tremendous resource," at 918-7HELP-ME (918-743-5763).