Man arrested after high-speed chase with police

A man has been arrested after a chase with police Saturday evening, the Tulsa Police Department report.

Jeffrey Gray is being booked on charges including kidnapping, pointing a deadly weapon, domestic strangulation, eluding and firearm possession charges after a felony conviction.

Police received a call to investigate a domestic assault at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The officers interviewed the victim and were told that Gray had kidnapped her from her place of employment around 12 a.m. She was taken to his apartment near 8200 E. 24th St. where she said she was held against her will. Police say she was barricaded in Gray's apartment to prevent her from leaving. She stated that Gray strangled her and beat her with a pistol.

The woman managed to escape and fled to her mother's home. TPD say Gray assaulted family members at the residence and threatened them with the pistol earlier this month. TPD say the woman is pregnant.

Police attempted to stop Gray near E. 11th St. and Memorial Drive at 6 p.m. when he fled officers.

The pursuit went through north Tulsa and police state at one point Gray drove the wrong way on Interstate 244 with speeds that exceeded 100 mph during the pursuit. Police helicopter and Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted in the chase.

The chase continued north to the area of 3600 N. Tisdale Expressway when Gray lost control and crashed in a field east of Osage Casino. Gray exited the vehicle and headed toward the casino when he was apprehended by a K9 unit.

After the crash, Gray's car caught fire which caused a second fire in a field. Tulsa Fire Department put out the fires.

Police say one officer sustained a minor injury while chasing Gray through the field. He is being treated and expected to be released tonight.