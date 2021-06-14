Man arrested after fatal shooting early Sunday in east Tulsa

Tulsa Police have arrested a man in connection with fatal shooting reported early Sunday.

Officers responded just after midnight to a residence near Interstate 44 and Memorial in reference to a shooting victim. The individual was found dead at the scene in the 2600 block of South 85th East Avenue. Police have not identified the victim.

According to a police news release, the suspect in the shooting had been wounded earlier Saturday evening and was uncooperative with officers. Andrew Stevens, 32, was later detained and questioned in connection to the fatal shooting.

Stevens remains held without bond in Tulsa County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Tulsa Police are investigating the homicide as the city's 24th of the year.