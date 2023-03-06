A Tulsa man was arrested Saturday afternoon after the car he was driving hit and killed a pedestrian on a sidewalk before he drove away, the Tulsa Police Department alleges.

Marlon Evans was driving near 61st Street and Lewis Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when his car went onto the sidewalk, hit 53-year-old Michael Cobb and then sped away, a TPD social media post states.

Cobb died shortly after the collision, the post continues.

Officers arrived moments later, and witnesses gave them a description of the car that hit the man, the post says.

Police found Evans in a car that matched the description a short time later in the 6700 block of South Zunis Avenue, where he was taken into custody, the post states. Police believe Evans to be the driver.

Evans was booked into the Tulsa County jail on felony and misdemeanor complaints of first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury or fatal accident — both after a felony conviction, driving on a sidewalk, driving without a license and driving without insurance, according to online booking records.

He remained held Monday in lieu of $200,000 bond.