Man arrested after early morning shooting at Tulsa apartment
A man was taken into custody by police early Saturday after reportedly shooting a person at a Tulsa apartment complex.

About 12:43 a.m. police were dispatched to the Avondale Apartments, 7017 S. Trenton Ave., in response to a call that someone had been shot in the foot, Lt. Brandon Davis said.

Detectives said the victim, a man, provided a description of the suspect and officers later captured the alleged shooter without incident at an undisclosed location, Davis said.  

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

Police later indicated that since one of the men involved in the shooting was a tribal member the investigation would be turned over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was not determined the circumstances that lead to the shooting. 

The unidentified suspect was booked on a federal complaint and is being detained on an ATF hold, police said. 

