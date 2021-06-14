Man arrested after body discovered in his midtown apartment

A man was arrested early Sunday after a body was discovered in his midtown apartment while he was receiving treatment at a hospital.

Emergency responders took Andrew Robert Stevens to a hospital from the apartment near Interstate 44 and Memorial Drive late Saturday after he told them he jumped out of a window, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

Some of Stevens' injuries could have been consistent with that story, Watkins said, but while the 32-year-old was at the hospital, other residents of the apartment returned home and found the body of Jeffrey Lytch upstairs.

Lytch, also 32, was dead of a gunshot wound to his upper torso, police reported.

Officers returned to the scene in the 2600 block of South 85th East Avenue just after midnight to investigate.

Stevens was detained and questioned about the fatal shooting, and though he was uncooperative, he was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder. He is held without bond.

Watkins said Lytch might've also stayed at the apartment but the investigation into what led up to his killing remains ongoing.

"We've made an arrest, but we have a lot more information to figure out," Watkins said.

Lytch's death is the city's 24th homicide of the year. It followed a shooting that killed one and critically wounded another in north Tulsa late Friday.

