Man arrested after allegedly setting fire during standoff with Broken Arrow police

A man suspected in an attempted burglary has been arrested after a long standoff overnight Wednesday with Broken Arrow police.

Around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a residence in the 8300 block of East Norman Street to a reported burglary. The homeowner told officers an armed individual was inside the residence.

The Broken Arrow Police Special Operations Team was activated after the subject, identified later Thursday as Hiest Liberty Hart, refused to respond to officers' commands.

Hart, 35, reportedly shot at officers as they attempted to enter the residence at 2:50 a.m., according to a news release. During attempts to negotiate, Hart reportedly was lighting fires in the residence's attic. He attempted escape from the burning residence at 4 a.m. but was taken into custody, the release states.

"Broken Arrow Fire Department personnel are actively controlling the fire at the residence and working to prevent it from spreading to nearby houses," according to the last update shortly before 5 a.m.

Hart was treated and released from a local hospital. He will be booked into Wagoner County jail on complaints of second-degree burglary, shooting with intent to kill and second-degree arson.

