Man arrested after allegedly setting fire during 10-hour standoff with Broken Arrow police

After seeing attic access inside, they determined Hart was possibly hiding up above, but upon using a pole-mounted video camera to get a better look, Hart reportedly fired one shot from a handgun in their direction, and as they were evacuating, he reportedly shot at them twice more, striking the armored vehicle still parked in the driveway and occupied.

Officers saw a blow torch protrude from an eave of the home just before 3 a.m., and it appeared Hart was attempting to set the roof on fire. He was eventually successful, and the home burned to the ground.

Hart ran out shortly before, hardly clothed, and was promptly tackled.

The wild ordeal had police scratching their heads, for the incident appears to be random, Broken Arrow Police spokesman Ofc. Chris Walker said. The house, however, is destroyed.

Safety concerns kept officers and firefighters from "rushing into a burning building with an armed guy," Walker said, and despite the obvious losses, "even the victim just said he was thankful no one was hurt."

A GoFundMe page shared to social media by Bixby High School on Thursday identified one victim as a ninth-grade teacher.