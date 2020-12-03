Man arrested after allegedly setting fire during 10-hour standoff with Broken Arrow police

Police arrested a Broken Arrow man early Thursday following a 10-hour standoff during which he allegedly shot at police and burned a Bixby teacher's home to the ground.
Hiest Liberty Hart, 35, was booked into the Broken Arrow city jail on three complaints of shooting with intent to kill along with second-degree burglary and second-degree arson complaints.
The man reportedly came running from an enflamed home in the 8300 block of East Norman Street wearing only a red thong about 4 a.m. Thursday.
Officers were called there Wednesday evening after a male homeowner reportedly arrived to find his front door barricaded and home ransacked. Walking around to the back, he saw a screen was missing from a window, according to an arrest and booking report.
Upon hearing someone moving around inside, he said he got into a "yelling match" with the subject, later identified as Hart, but he called police and walked to a neighbors house after Hart said he had a gun.
Officers arrived and spoke to Hart through a closed window, during which they saw a black handgun tied to his waist and two magazines on the floor, according to the report.
He refused to follow officer's commands and exit the house, so the department's Special Operations Team soon rolled onto scene in an armored vehicle, using a hydraulic arm to remove the home's garage door.
After seeing attic access inside, they determined Hart was possibly hiding up above, but upon using a pole-mounted video camera to get a better look, Hart reportedly fired one shot from a handgun in their direction, and as they were evacuating, he reportedly shot at them twice more, striking the armored vehicle still parked in the driveway and occupied.
Officers saw a blow torch protrude from an eave of the home just before 3 a.m., and it appeared Hart was attempting to set the roof on fire. He was eventually successful, and the home burned to the ground.
Hart ran out shortly before, hardly clothed, and was promptly tackled.
The wild ordeal had police scratching their heads, for the incident appears to be random, Broken Arrow Police spokesman Ofc. Chris Walker said. The house, however, is destroyed.
Safety concerns kept officers and firefighters from "rushing into a burning building with an armed guy," Walker said, and despite the obvious losses, "even the victim just said he was thankful no one was hurt."
A GoFundMe page shared to social media by Bixby High School on Thursday identified one victim as a ninth-grade teacher.
"Let’s show Mrs. Tomlinson Spartan love and rally around her and her family during this time," Organizer Emily Mackenzie wrote one the page. "Let them know they are not alone, they are a part of the Spartan family."
As of Thursday evening, the page had raised nearly $8,000 of a $10,000 goal from more than 150 people.
Hart was taken to a hospital for minor abrasions and possible low blood sugar before being booked into the Broken Arrow city jail, according to the report.
