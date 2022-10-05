 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man armed with sword, Molotov cocktails attacks employee at downtown church, ATF says

  • Updated
  • 0
100622-tul-nws-molotov-p1

Police tape cordons off a portion of the parking lot at the Reasor's at 71st Street and Sheridan Road, where a man was arrested after attempting to set a downtown church on fire with Molotov cocktails and using a sword to attack a church employee, a spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said.

 Jacob Factor, Tulsa World

A man with a sword and Molotov cocktails attempted to set fire to a downtown Tulsa church building Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said.

The man attacked an employee at the Holy Family Cathedral with the sword while children were there about 4 p.m., Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a tweet.

The employee who was attacked was wounded, Ashley Stevens with the ATF said, but Franklin said the children were unharmed.

The attacker then used the Molotov cocktails in an attempt to set the church on fire, Stevens said, but he was unsuccessful.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

About an hour and a half later, Stevens said, the man was apprehended at the Reasor's at 71st Street and Sheridan Road. Franklin said the man had threatened to detonate a device inside the store.

People are also reading…

A portion of the Reasor's parking lot was still cordoned off with police tape Wednesday night, and Stevens said ATF agents still had to process the scene.

Police officers at the arrest scene said this is a federal investigation, and Stevens said the man will be facing federal charges.

Investigators do not yet know a motive for the attack or the Reasor's incident, Stevens said.

jacob.factor@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine army delivers humanitarian aid for liberated areas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert