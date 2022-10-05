Man armed with sword, Molotov cocktails attacks employee at downtown church, ATF says

A man with a sword and Molotov cocktails attempted to set fire to a downtown Tulsa church building Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said.

The man attacked an employee at the Holy Family Cathedral with the sword while children were there about 4 p.m., Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a tweet.

The employee who was attacked was wounded, Ashley Stevens with the ATF said, but Franklin said the children were unharmed.

The attacker then used the Molotov cocktails in an attempt to set the church on fire, Stevens said, but he was unsuccessful.

About an hour and a half later, Stevens said, the man was apprehended at the Reasor's at 71st Street and Sheridan Road. Franklin said the man had threatened to detonate a device inside the store.

A portion of the Reasor's parking lot was still cordoned off with police tape Wednesday night, and Stevens said ATF agents still had to process the scene.

Police officers at the arrest scene said this is a federal investigation, and Stevens said the man will be facing federal charges.

Investigators do not yet know a motive for the attack or the Reasor's incident, Stevens said.