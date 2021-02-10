Man and 4-year-old dead, OSBI reports, as Chickasha 911 call turns into homicide investigation

A hospitalized man is reportedly in custody with homicide officials investigating after a 911 call led Chickasha police officers to a home where a man and child had been killed.

Officers with the Chickasha Police Department arrested Lawrence Anderson, 42, after responding to a hang-up 911 call from a residence in the 200 block of West Minnesota Avenue and finding a man and child dead and two people injured, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

When officers got to the home, they heard someone call for help and forced entry. They discovered four wounded individuals, including Anderson. Leon W. Pye, 67, and Kaeos Yates, 4, were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, and Delci Pye was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Anderson's connection to the residents has not been disclosed.

Anderson, identified as the person who reportedly inflicted the injuries to Yates and the Pyes, also was hospitalized and remains in custody pending formal charges from the Grady County District Attorney, according to an OSBI news release.