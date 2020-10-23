Man already in jail now charged in April homicide

Prosecutors have filed charges against a man in connection with an April shooting in north Tulsa that left a woman dead and a second victim paralyzed.

Emeir Brown, who was already held without bond in the Tulsa County jail on other felony charges, is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Hopkins, as well as with shooting with intent to kill and felony firearms possession.

Hopkins was shot and killed April 14 in the 1800 block of North Quincy Avenue, and a second person was also shot.

The investigation into Hopkins' death remains ongoing, according to a news release.

