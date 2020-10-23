 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man already in jail now charged in April homicide

Man already in jail now charged in April homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

Prosecutors have filed charges against a man in connection with an April shooting in north Tulsa that left a woman dead and a second victim paralyzed. 

Emeir Brown, who was already held without bond in the Tulsa County jail on other felony charges, is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Hopkins, as well as with shooting with intent to kill and felony firearms possession.

Hopkins was shot and killed April 14 in the 1800 block of North Quincy Avenue, and a second person was also shot. 

The investigation into Hopkins' death remains ongoing, according to a news release. 

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News