Man allegedly hid 70-year-old stepfather's body before staging crime scene

A midtown man was arrested early Monday after allegedly staging the scene of his stepfather's death.

Somsai Harchareun, 28, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a first-degree murder complaint in the death of Edward Johnson, 70.

Officers responded to the residence in the 5800 block of East 21st Street about 1:25 a.m. and found a Johnson's body lying in the front yard of the home, an arrest and booking report stated.

His head injuries indicated he had been hit with a metal object, the report states, and officers found a garden hoe near his body.

Harchareun initially told police he found Johnson in the front yard and then told his mother, who called 911, according to the report. But evidence at the scene indicated the body had been staged in the front yard.

In a later interview at police headquarters, Harchareun said he and Johnson got into an argument before he allegedly killed Johnson, according to the report.

The killing occurred earlier in the day, Harchareun said, and he hid his stepfather's body on the side of the residence before staging the scene later, the report states.

Johnson's death is being investigated as Tulsa's 12th homicide this year.