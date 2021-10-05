Man allegedly fired fatal shot as victim ran from him, records detail in Monday homicide

A man arrested on a first-degree murder complaint allegedly fired the fatal round as his victim was running away from him, an arrest and booking report detailed Tuesday.

Marquelon Dakarai Johnson, 21, remains held in the Tulsa County jail without bond.

Police arrived after midnight Monday at the scene in the 3100 block of East Pine Street and found victim Austin Martin suffering a gunshot wound in the street that would later prove fatal. Martin, 27, died while he was being taken to a hospital, police reported.

Surveillance video from area businesses reportedly shows Martin sweeping trash in a convenience store's parking lot when the suspect, later identified as Johnson, approaches him.

Martin runs, and the video reportedly shows Johnson following him while reaching under his shirt toward his waistband before shooting Martin and fleeing, the report states.

While at the scene, homicide detectives were told that a man was taken to a hospital after breaking into a car nearby. They arrived and Johnson, who refused to talk to them but had earlier identified himself to other officers as Brian Tony, matched the suspect's image from the surveillance video of the shooting from his physical appearance to his clothing.