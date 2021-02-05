Man alleged to have directed fatal robbery at south Tulsa apartment from jail pleads guilty to lesser charge

A man alleged to have directed a deadly robbery from jail so he could get bail money pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of conspiring with others to rob someone.

Samuel Wayne Washington, 43, had been charged with federal felony murder after his state charge was dismissed amid jurisdictional concerns.

Washington pleaded guilty after prosecutors filed a new charge with the understanding that the felony murder count would be dismissed at sentencing.

Washington faces a statutory maximum prison term of up to five years in prison.

“Violent crime is oppressive,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a statement. “It takes lives. It wrecks families. It ruins neighborhoods. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will do its part to help rid our community of violent crime.”

Washington is among four charged in connection with Michael Binder’s shooting death.

Binder was shot during a botched robbery attempt July 27, 2019, at the Cascades Apartments, 1812 E. 71st Place, according to prosecutors.

Washington is alleged to have called Leanna Roacher from jail and directed her to arrange with two others to rob Binder, referred to as “Money Mike,” according to court documents.