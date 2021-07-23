Man alleged to be dating 16-year-old is arrested on child porn charges

A 28-year-old man faces child pornography charges in Tulsa federal court after the FBI arrested him on a criminal complaint linked to his alleged receipt of sexually explicit photos and videos from a 16-year-old girl he had been dating.
Alexander Nicholaus Sweet is being held without bail in the Tulsa County jail after he was arrested by the FBI on Thursday on a criminal complaint alleging that he committed four criminal offenses: coercion and enticement of a minor, production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to court records.
A court affidavit filed in support of his arrest indicates that the agency began investigating Sweet in December after receiving information that he was in an intimate relationship with a 16-year-old girl.
The information said Sweet possessed graphic photographs and videos “constituting as child pornography.”
The teen told law enforcement officials during subsequent questioning by an FBI child/adolescent forensic interviewer that she had been dating Sweet since September after he contacted her online when she was 15.
The girl told the FBI that she had sent Sweet a “significant number” of sexually graphic photographs and videos across multiple social media platforms using several different applications.
FBI search warrants served in May targeted the youth’s school laptop and several email accounts associated with Sweet, records show.
The teen told officials that she used the laptop to send sexually explicit videos and photos to Sweet.
The criminal complaint alleges that a search warrant served on Google for information linked to Sweet’s email accounts resulted in the production of several encrypted files, one of which was a screenshot of Sweet and the girl “engaged in self-stimulation.”
Meanwhile, federal prosecutors want Sweet to continue to be held without bail pending trial. Prosecutors say he should be detained because no conditions of release would reasonably assure his appearance during court hearings as well as the safety of other people and the community.
The FBI is asking that any other potential victims contact the agency at 918-664-3300.
A magistrate scheduled a detention and preliminary hearing for Sweet for July 30 at an initial court appearance Friday.
Meanwhile, online court records indicate that Sweet paid $50 for a marriage license application that was filed July 12 in Payne County District Court.
But a judge denied the license the following day. A notation in the court docket indicates that the marriage license was denied after a guardian of the minor's objected to her marriage.
Oklahoma permits minors between the age of 16 and 18 to marry with the consent of a parent or guardian.
Sweet apparently has had notoriety in some circles for some time.
A Facebook group titled “Tulsans Against Alexander Sweet” has more than 6,000 likes.